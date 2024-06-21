Donald Trump Vows To Make JFK Files Public If Elected Again: 'They Didn't Want Me to Release the Rest of It'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to release the full set of files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy if he is re-elected as President.

What Happened: During an appearance on the All-In podcast, Trump declared he would release the complete JFK assassination files if he wins the 2024 election. Trump suggested the CIA might have been involved in the assassination.

When questioned about his previous decision not to release all the files, Trump stated, “I actually did do it. I released a lot, as you know. But when it came to the whole thing, I was advised by some people who worked for me, great people that you would respect, and they asked me not to do it.” He added that he respected their judgment at the time but now intends to release everything.

In 2017, Trump authorized the release of 2,800 documents linked to the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy but retained others.

Trump in the podcast said, “Well, it wasn’t the CIA that asked me, but I think the CIA was probably behind it. They didn’t want me to release the rest of it, but we did release quite a bit.”

See Also: Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes A Bold Prediction About Ex-President: ‘He’s Gonna Win, And Win Big’

Trump emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, “We’re going to release, really. Like, what else do you got? We’ll talk to you about it off-camera.” He added, “People, more than anything else, they want the JFK files. We’re going to release that immediately.”

Why It Matters: The release of the JFK files has long been a topic of public interest and speculation. In October 2017, the government declassified over 2,800 files related to the assassination, but nearly 250 documents were withheld. This decision, made by Trump, allowed for a 180-day review by government agencies concerned about the potential impact on ongoing activities.

For conspiracy theorists, the withheld documents have fueled suspicions that the government is hiding something about the assassination. Theories range from mafia involvement to the CIA and even Vice President Lyndon Johnson‘s alleged involvement.

Despite the fringe nature of some theories, a majority of Americans remain skeptical that Lee Harvey Oswald, a U.S. Marine veteran who assassinated JFK, acted alone.

Read Next: Trump Is Now Singing A Different Tune: Goes From Calling Cream City ‘Horrible’ To ‘I Love Milwaukee’

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.