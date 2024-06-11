Is Meta Next For A Stock Split? Speculation Grows as Stock Surges Over 450% From 2022 Lows

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms, Inc META could be the next company to announce a stock split, as it remains the only one among the “Magnificent Seven” that has not split shares.

Trading at over $500 a share, Meta is considered “ripe for a split,” according to Ken Mahoney, president of Mahoney Asset Management. Meta’s stock has surged more than 450% from its 2022 low, driven by AI interest, buybacks, and a new dividend, Bloomberg reports.

Meta remains engaged in various initiatives to unlock shareholder value. The company launched an AI ad targeting for WhatsApp and integrates AI tools to create an ad that runs on Instagram or Facebook.

Reports also indicated Meta’s plans to leverage public social media content from Europe to train its generative artificial intelligence models, drawing protests from privacy advocacy groups.

Stock splits lower the price per share, making shares more accessible to retail investors and employees.

This could make companies like Meta more attractive candidates for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Nvidia Corp’s NVDA recent 10-for-1 split, which boosted its stock by 28%, has renewed focus on the practice, with Bank of America analysts predicting more splits in the tech sector.

Analysts at Bank of America recently identified potential candidates for stock splits, including Broadcom Inc AVGO, Lam Research Corp LRCX, Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI, KLA Corp KLAC, and Netflix Inc NFLX.

Price Action: META shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $505.90 at the last check on Tuesday.

