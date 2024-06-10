Why Spectaire Stock Is Soaring

Loading... Loading...

Spectaire Holdings, Inc. SPEC shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a purchase order and delivery of its advanced AireCore units to American Ag Energy.

The Details:

Spectaire's AireCore mass spectrometers will be integrated into American Ag Energy’s technology for transforming agricultural waste into gaseous fuel for existing gas-fired equipment.

“We are proud to support American Ag Energy with our AireCore units,” said Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire.

“Our mass spectrometers will deliver the detailed analytical capabilities needed to optimize their reactors, enhancing fuel output and operational efficiency. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions through innovative technology.”

Spectaire stock closed more than 15% higher Friday and blasting higher on heavy volume Monday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 10 million shares have already been traded compared to the stock's float of only 8.071 million shares.

SPEC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Spectaire Holdings shares are up 38.9% at 59 cents at the time of publication Monday.

