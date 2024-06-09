Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Of 'New Counteraction' Against South Korea Over Loudspeaker Broadcasts And Leaflets

Loading... Loading...

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, has issued a stern warning to South Korea regarding the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflet distribution.

What Happened: Kim Yo Jong, a prominent figure in the ruling Workers’ Party, cautioned South Korea against continuing with its loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflet scattering, Reuters reported, citing state news agency KCNA. She stated that such actions would trigger a “new counteraction” from North Korea.

The South Korean military had recently resumed loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea, following a warning to Pyongyang to cease sending balloons with trash into the South. This move was seen as a form of psychological warfare after North Korea began launching balloons with trash and manure across the border.

Kim Yo Jong, who is also the vice department director in the ruling Workers’ Party, described the situation as “a prelude to a very dangerous situation.”

Why It Matters: The recent escalation between North and South Korea follows a series of provocative actions. On Thursday, a group of North Korean defectors launched balloons filled with K-pop and anti-Kim regime leaflets across the border in retaliation for the trash-filled balloons sent by North Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea closely monitored Pyongyang's reaction.

Last week, North Korea announced it would cease sending trash-filled balloons but warned it would resume if South Korea allowed anti-Pyongyang leaflets. This announcement came after South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol held a National Security Council meeting to address the issue and discuss potential retaliatory measures, including resuming loudspeaker broadcasts.

In late May, North Korea launched 18 short-range ballistic missiles as a show of force, further escalating tensions. The missiles were fired as a demonstration of readiness to launch a pre-emptive strike against South Korea if necessary.

Additionally, North Korea’s recent attempt to launch a spy satellite failed despite assistance from Russian experts. The rocket carrying the satellite exploded shortly after liftoff, adding to the series of provocations and failures in North Korea’s recent activities.

