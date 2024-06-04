What's Going On With Super Micro Computer Stock On Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

AI server vendor Super Micro Computer, Inc SMCI stock traded lower Tuesday in sympathy with the broader semiconductor industry as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM weighs price hikes for its AI chip production services as per a Nikkei Asia report.

Meanwhile, at Computex 2024, Supermicro launched its X14 server portfolio, supporting Intel Corp INTC Xeon 6700-series processors with E-cores and future support for Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores.

Based on proven platforms, the servers include various rackmount servers and high-density multi-node servers like SuperBlade, BigTwin, and GrandTwin. The X14 systems are optimized for AI, cloud, storage, and 5G/Edge applications, offering significant performance improvements and energy efficiency.

Supermicro’s new Intel Xeon 6 processors feature both E-cores and P-cores, delivering enhanced performance for AI workloads and higher memory bandwidth.

The company also offers comprehensive liquid cooling solutions, improving efficiency and lowering total cost of ownership.

Recently, Supermicro partnered with Apple Inc. AAPL supplier Foxconn, Japanese electronics firm KDDI, and telecom partner Sharp to build an AI data center in Japan leveraging Nvidia Corp’s NVDA advanced chips.

Supermicro stock gained 245% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF ULTY and Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF FCUS.

Image via Shutterstock