Sword Health Hits $3B Valuation Milestone, Rolls Out AI 'Phoenix' To Enhance Patient Care

Loading... Loading...

Health care startup, Sword Health, said it has reached a valuation of $3 billion with a latest financing round of $130 million in a mix of primary and secondary sale to provide liquidity to current and former employees and early investors.

Along with the latest round, the startup has received a total funding of $340 million. The $3 billion valuation represents 50% growth from its Series D valuation.

Also, Sword Health has launched Phoenix, the Artificial Intelligence guided care specialist that can react to and guide patients.

Phoenix will be integrated across the Sword platform, beginning with its physical pain solution provider, Thrive.

It will then be extended to the women’s pelvic health care solution platform, Bloom, in the coming months.

The company has delivered over three million AI sessions to members to date and is available to over 10,000 employers across three continents.

Also Read: Hitachi And Microsoft Forge Multi-Billion Dollar AI Collaboration: Details

Phoenix’s features include natural conversation, real-time feedback and clinical analysis.

“Since pioneering the novel concept of AI Care during my PhD over a decade ago, we’ve been relentlessly working on its evolution through many different iterations,” said Founder and CEO Virgilio “V” Bento.

“Now, the launch of Phoenix represents the largest leap forward of our model to date, and we’re very excited about the impact it will have on how the world accesses and receives care.”

Sword has raised over $300 million in funding from major venture firms, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and Founders Fund.

Sword, founded in 2015, provides digital assistance for patients to manage their pain from the comfort of their homes.

Read Next: French Startup Mistral AI Gains Traction In US, Targets OpenAI’s Market

Photo via Company