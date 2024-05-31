US Steel Investigation Underway; Kaiser Aluminum's Sustainability Progress; CMC Named Climate Leader And More: Friday's Top Mining Stories

Loading... Loading...

Top Stories for May 31, 2024:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating U.S. Steel X for potential federal securities law violations.

U.S. Steel announced an agreement on Dec. 18, 2023, to be acquired by Nippon Steel at $55.00 per share. However, the CEO sold $12 million in stock at about $50 per share the same day.

Reports on March 13, 2024, revealed the deal faced national security conditions, causing the stock to drop 12.8% to $40.86.

On May 21, 2024, U.S. Steel confirmed these conditions, potentially misleading investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp KLAU released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and alignment with its corporate values.

Key achievements include completing a materiality assessment and progressing toward 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

The company also reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 4% from the previous year through improved manufacturing efficiency and lower carbon electricity usage.

Commercial Metals Company CMC has been named one of America’s Best Climate Leaders 2024 by USA TODAY and Statista Inc.

This award recognizes U.S. companies with outstanding environmental records and consistent year-over-year emissions reduction.

The full list was announced on May 30, 2024, and is available on usatoday.com.

President and CEO Peter R. Matt said the company was honored and "CMC was founded over 100 years ago on the principles of recycling and sustainability. Today we continue to be an industry leader in sustainable steelmaking and in reducing our environmental impact."

Gold Royalty GROY updated its 2024 guidance following its acquisition of a copper stream from the Vares Silver Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The company expects to produce 6,500 to 7,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2024, translating to $13.0 million to $14.0 million in total revenue at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce.

This is a 27% increase from the previous forecast and a 160% increase from 2023.

These forecasts are based on current production guidance and assumed gold and copper prices.

