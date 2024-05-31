How Does Apple Put The iPhone Through Rugged Testing, MKBHD Shares Inside View Of The Process — See The Videos

Loading... Loading...

Popular tech YouTuber, Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has provided an inside look into the labs of Apple Inc. AAPL, where new iPhones are put through stringent durability tests before their market release.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Brownlee took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared his experience of touring the labs where Apple conducts durability tests on its upcoming iPhones.

He detailed the extensive water and ingress testing procedures, which range from simulating rain to high-pressure sprays and even submersion under pressurized water. He also disclosed that Apple employs an industrial robot to simulate hundreds of different drop angles onto various materials.

Additionally, he described a test that vibrates devices at computer-controlled frequencies to mimic exposure to certain environments, such as a motorcycle engine or subway car. This test evaluates a device’s ability to endure sustained exposure to these frequencies over time.

Brownlee also had a conversation with John Ternus, head of hardware engineering at Apple. The two discussed the balance between iPhone durability and repairability. “Imagine a product that never fails, and on the other hand a product, that maybe isn’t very reliable but is super easy to repair. Product that never fails is obviously better for the customers, better for the environment.”

The YouTuber concluded his thread by stating that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant tests over 10,000 pre-release phones before launching a new model in the market.

Why It Matters: Apple is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone lineup in September. The iPhone 16 series has been creating substantial excitement ahead of its anticipated launch, with upgrades like larger screens, a refreshed design, and enhanced performance on the charts.

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models will debut with a new polished titanium finish, featuring a unique finish for each color variant. This new finish is believed to be more polished and scratch-resistant compared to the current brushed titanium look of the iPhone 15 Pro.

