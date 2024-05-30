Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'Not Been Any Discussions For A Role For Me In A Potential Trump Presidency'

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk has denied any discussions about taking on a role in a potential Donald Trump administration.

What Happened: Musk has refuted claims of discussions regarding a role in a potential Donald Trump presidency. According to CNBC, media sources suggested Trump might have offered Musk a special advisory position.

On Thursday, Musk responded on X, stating, “There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency.” This clarification followed a post by Herbert Ong, a startup founder, YouTuber, and Tesla expert and investor, who mentioned an alleged growing alliance between Trump and Musk.

Emily Glazer from The Wall Street Journal discussed Musk’s potential role in a Trump presidency during a segment on CNBC.

Ong wrote that Musk has shown interest in becoming more involved if Trump wins the November election, citing CNBC and The Wall Street Journal reports. However, Musk is not keen on merely donating to a super PAC. The potential advisory role could focus on the economy or border security, similar to Isaac Perlmutter’s role during Trump’s previous term.

Trump and Musk have also reportedly touched on Tesla Inc. TSLA, SpaceX, and other ventures. Despite this, Trump has criticized electric vehicles on the campaign trail, while Musk has voiced concerns over EV subsidies and tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Why It Matters: The relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has been under scrutiny for some time. In March, a former White House official revealed that Musk visited Trump “fairly regularly” during his presidency. This ongoing interaction has fueled speculation about Musk’s potential involvement in future political roles.

The news of Musk’s potential role in a Trump presidency comes on the heels of reports that the tech billionaire is advising Trump on crypto policy. This further cements the growing alliance between the two influential figures.

Trump’s reported interest in Musk comes amid his alleged pursuit of $1 billion in campaign funds from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and other big oil executives.

