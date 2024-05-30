Why Hess Midstream Stock Is Trading Lower

Loading... Loading...

Hess Midstream LP HESM shares are trading lower by 3.83% to $34.44 during Thursday’s session after the company announced a 10 million share offering by a selling shareholder.

The public offering aims to generate $343 million in gross proceeds. The underwriter, J.P. Morgan, has a 30-day option to buy up to 1.5 million additional shares. Hess Midstream will not receive any proceeds from this sale.

The offering is set to close on May 31, pending customary conditions. The shares will be sold on the NYSE, over-the-counter, or through negotiated transactions at market or negotiated prices.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HESM has a 52-week high of $36.84 and a 52-week low of $27.11.