US Not To Attend UN Event For Iran President Killed In Helicopter Crash: 'Numerous, Horrific Human Rights Abuses'

The United States has chosen not to attend a United Nations tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

What Happened: A US official confirmed on Saturday that the country will not be present at the tribute scheduled for Thursday, as reported by Reuters. The UN General Assembly, consisting of 193 members, typically holds a tribute for any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death.

Raisi, a hardliner and potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, perished in a helicopter crash in poor weather near the Azerbaijan border on May 19. The US official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated, “We won’t attend this event in any capacity.”

The official also criticized the UN’s decision to memorialize Raisi, pointing out his involvement in “numerous, horrific human rights abuses,” including the extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners in 1988. The official added, “The United Nations should be standing with the people of Iran, not memorializing their decades-long oppressor.”

Despite the boycott, the US extended its “official condolences” for Raisi’s death, a move that was met with disapproval from some Republican members of Congress.

Why It Matters: The late President Raisi’s helicopter crash, on May 19, occurred in mountainous terrain, as reported by Benzinga.

Following the crash, there were no survivors found, leading to the confirmation of Raisi’s death by state media. This led to Iran announcing presidential elections on June 28.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

