Bitcoin Spot ETFs Hit Record $14.9B Year-To-Date Inflows On Tuesday; New Poll Shows Biden 'Vulnerable' In 2024 Presidential Race - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Reach Record $14.9B Year-To-Date Inflows On Tuesday
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees ‘Great Legislative Breakthroughs’ For Crypto If FIT21 Sails Smoothly In Senate And Ethereum ETFs Start Trading
- Caitlyn Jenner Says Her Namesake Crypto Is Definitely A Long-Term Project: ‘This Is Just The Beginning’
- Ethereum-Based DeFi Lending Protocol Aave All Set To Launch Its Own Blockchain, CEO Hints At 2025 Timeline
- Binance Gets Kudos From Gala Games For Help In $200M Hack Investigation
- Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat Post Double-Digit Gains As Memecoins Shrug Off Dips In Bitcoin, Ethereum: What’s Going On?
- Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Slide Over Fears Of Mt. Gox’s Billion-Dollar Transfers: King Crypto Consolidation Likely Between $60K-$70K, Says Analyst
US Markets
- Wall Street Set To Open Weaker As Bond Yields Rise, Meme Rally Cools: Analyst Says Stick With What’s Working Amid Volatility
- Fear & Greed Index In ‘Neutral’ Zone; Nasdaq Settles Above 17,000
US Politics
- RFK Jr Lashes Out Against Tearing Down Confederate Statues: ‘There Were Heroes In The Confederacy Who Didn’t Have Slaves’
- Biden ‘Vulnerable’ In 2024 Presidential Race: New Poll Identifies Key Factor That Can Dent His Chances
- Motion To Silence Trump Denied By Judge Aileen Cannon In Classified Document Case, Ex-President’s Lawyer: ‘There Are Rules’
- Marco Rubio’s Stealthy Pursuit Of VP Nomination Alongside Trump Bewilders Ex-President: Report
- Biden Campaign Reportedly Unfazed By Trump’s Potential Conviction, Plans To Maintain Election Strategy: ‘Conventional Wisdom’ Doesn’t Apply To Ex-President
World Politics
- South Korea Accuses Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Of Sending Balloons Filled With Trash And Excrement
- Rafah Airstrikes Not Major Enough To Cross US Red Lines, Says Biden’s Security Council Spokesman: ‘Not In Israel’s Best Interest’
US Economy
- Once The Dollar Breaks Down, Peter Schiff Warns Of Run-Away Inflation: ‘Investors Are Completely Unprepared’
World Economy
- Chinese Firms Blacklisted In US Rebrand Themselves As American To Avoid Sanctions Imposed By Biden Administration: Report
Tech
- AMD Expands Partnership with Samsung, New 3nm Chips to Boost Market Share
- Temu’s Growth Surge Makes Parent PDD Surpass Alibaba as China’s Most Valuable E-Commerce Giant
- Samsung Electronics’ Union In South Korea Threatens First-Ever Strike Over Wage Demands
- Lenovo To Issue $2B In Zero-Coupon Convertible Bonds To Saudi Crown Prince’s Sovereign Wealth Fund
- Believers Back Musk’s xAI: Cathie Wood’s Ark, Tesla Bull Munster Reveal Taking Stakes As ‘The Elon Factor’ Beckons
- China Unveils Rifle-Toting Robot Dogs For Military Drills, Prompting Comparisons To ‘Black Mirror’
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Stock Looks Attractive After Recent Dip, Apple Rally Boosts Book Value
- Elon Musk’s Neuralink Initiates Brain Implant Study, Aims To Enroll 3 Patients For Revolutionary Digital Control
Electric Vehicle
- Rivian May Offer Performance Pack As Software Update For Dual Motor R1 Vehicles: Report
- What’s Going On With VinFast Stock Today?
- Ford Teases F-150 Lightning-Based Supertruck Set To Climb Pikes Peak In June
- Is Faraday Future Meme Stock Material? Reddit Army Charges In As EV Maker Faces SEC Heat, Reveals Bleak Results: ‘Hold The Fort! Don’t Panic!’
- Tesla Tempts Shareholders With Giga Texas Tour For Voting On CEO Elon Musk’s Rescinded $56B Pay Package
Consumer
Communication
- YouTube Videos Reportedly Skipping To The End For Ad Block Users: Bug Or Strategy?
- Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Raises Concerns Over Stock Manipulation, Requests Probe By Louisiana Regulator: Anomalies Surrounding Trading Have Become ‘Chronic And Alarming’
Loading...
Loading...
Industrial
- Boeing Nears Agreement With Locked-Out Firefighters, Voting Expected: Report
- Boeing’s Production Slowdown Sends Shockwaves Through Aerospace Supply Chain
- What’s Going On With American, United Airlines & Delta Air Lines Shares Today?
Healthcare
- Amid Ozempic’s ‘Miracle’ Weight-Loss Craze, This Company Peaked Over 100% In Tuesday Pre-Market After Receiving Approval For Obesity Treatment
- Weight-Loss Drug Forecasts Skyrocket To $150B As Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly Ramp Up Supply
- Merck Reportedly Nearing $1.3B Acquisition Of EyeBio To Expand Eye-Care Market Presence
Financial
- What’s Going On With Robinhood Markets Stock On Wednesday?
- Hedge Funds’ Exposure To Big Tech Hits Record High As Nvidia’s Soaring Stock Drives Rally
- Fund Manager Weighs In On AI ‘Lead Horse’ Nvidia’s Heady Valuation: ‘Hard To Call It A Bubble’
General
- OpenAI’s Sam Altman Joins Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg And Others By Committing To Bill Gates’ Pledge To Give Away ‘Majority’ Of His Wealth
- Delaware Judge Who Voided Elon Musk’s Pay Package Assured Tesla Won’t Fight Her Ruling Elsewhere: ‘Give Me Great Comfort’
Space
- Who Really Runs SpaceX? Not Elon Musk But COO Gwynne Shotwell, Reveals Report
- Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Easier On Your Wallet: Dish Now Available In Monthly Installments
Energy
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsTop Stories
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in