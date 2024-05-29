American Airlines, CAVA Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced the departure of its executive vice president and lowered guidance for the second quarter.

After the market close on Tuesday, American Airlines said Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja will depart the company in June.

American Airlines shares dipped 7.2% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. LPA shares dipped 12% to $24.65 in pre-market trading after jumping around 99% on Tuesday.

NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares fell 5% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Tuesday.

Oklo Inc. OKLO shares declined 4.5% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

Novavax, Inc . NVAX shares fell 4.5% to $14.81 in pre-market trading.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd CWCO shares fell 4.4% to $25.47 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.

GameStop Corp . GME shares fell 3.9% to $22.85 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares jumped over 25% on Tuesday after the company announced the completion of its at-the-market equity offering program.

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA shares declined 3.5% to $79.49 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

