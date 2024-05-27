Barack Obama Calls Bill Walton 'One Of The Greatest' After NBA Hall Of Famer Diest At 71: He Was The 'Embodiment Of Unselfish Team Play'

Former President Barack Obama expressed his condolences over the passing of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton, praising him as a champion and a wonderful spirit.
What Happened: On Monday, Obama took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to Walton, who reportedly died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Obama described Walton as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a champion at every level. He also highlighted Walton’s unselfish team play and his wonderful spirit full of curiosity, humor, and kindness.
Walton’s death was announced by the NBA on Monday. The Hall of Fame center and two-time NBA champion had been battling cancer, reported Fox News.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” according to a statement shared in the report.
“I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth,” said the commissioner.
Why It Matters: Walton’s passing is a significant loss to the basketball community. His career achievements and his character made him a beloved figure in the sport.
Walton was a two-time NBA champion and a Hall of Fame center.
Photo: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com
