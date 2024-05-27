Trump's Memorial Day Message Takes Aim At 'Human Scum' In Fiery Post Ahead Of Hush Money Trial Verdict

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s Memorial Day social media post extends greetings to all, including those he perceives as his adversaries, in a characteristic, controversial style.

What Happened: On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day, including those he referred to as “Human Scum” and a “Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York.” He also mentioned a defamation case that resulted in a $91 million award to a woman he claims to have never met, and a $500 million fine imposed by a “N.Y. State Wacko Judge,” both of which are under appeal.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion To Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson’s Position Has Fallen Flat

Trump’s tweet also referenced a dropped rape charge and the sale of his Mar-a-Lago property. This is not the first time the former president has used festive occasions to air his grievances. He has previously made similar posts on other holidays, including Christmas.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tweet comes in the wake of a recent rant over a hush-money trial, whose verdict is expected imminently. He mocked the charges as a “Crooked Joe Biden Election Interference Hoax.”

Trump’s post also reflects his ongoing criticism of the judiciary, a theme that has been a constant throughout his political career. His reference to a defamation case and a hefty fine indicates his continued legal battles and his defiance in the face of these challenges.

Trump’s festive greetings have attracted criticism in the past. Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney criticized former President Donald Trump’s incendiary Truth Social Christmas post, calling it “horrible.” Mulvaney suggested that those offended by such messages have likely already decided not to support Trump.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says ‘Troubling Rhetoric’ From Republican Campaign ‘Would Be Something Unthinkable Four Years Ago’: ‘We Are At The Doorstep Of…’

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal