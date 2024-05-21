Marjorie Taylor Greene And Jasmine Crockett Feud Continues To Brew — Texas Rep Applies To Trademark 'Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has applied for a trademark for the phrase “bleach blonde bad built butch body,” which she used in a contentious exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

What Happened: Rep. Crockett’s campaign filed a trademark application for the phrase with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The phrase was first used by Crockett during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing last week, targeting Rep. Greene, reported The Hill.

The application suggests that the phrase will be used on various clothing items and accessories, including hats, hoodies, socks, and T-shirts.

Why It Matters: This trademark application is the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between the two representatives. The dispute began when Greene made a derogatory comment about Crockett’s physical appearance during a hearing, leading to a heated exchange. Crockett later accused Greene of racist behavior.

In response to the confrontation, Crockett launched the “Crockett Clapback Collection,” a line of merchandise including a T-shirt featuring the controversial phrase.

Greene, in turn, posted a workout video defending her physique and lifestyle. The trademark application for the phrase used in this feud signifies an escalation in this ongoing political drama.

Photo by Aaron of L.A. Photography on Shutterstock

