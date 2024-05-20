Elon Musk Wants Giga Texas Roof To Spell Out 'TESLA' Amid Solar Panels, Bright Enough To Be Seen At Night From Airliners Flying Into Austin

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk detailed his plans for the company’s gigafactory in Texas, including lighting up the company’s nameplate so brightly that it is visible from airliners flying above.

What Happened: Musk said that the roof of the company’s gigafactory in Texas will be fully covered by solar except for the word “Tesla.” Instead, the company nameplate will be outlined in light to make it visible from airliners flying into Austin, he said.

“And the roof will be fully covered by solar, except for the word ‘TESLA’, which will be gently outlined in light, so you can see it at night from airliners coming into Austin,” he posted on social media.

The rear portion of the factory extension, meanwhile, will be a “super dense, water-cooled supercomputer cluster,” Musk added.

The CEO was responding to aerial shots of the factory being circulated on social media platform X.

Why It Matters: Tesla's Giga Texas covers 2,500 acres along the Colorado River. Presently, the factory floor is spread over only 10 million square feet, offering considerable potential for further expansion.

During the company's third-quarter earnings call in October, Musk highlighted that Tesla occupies only a fraction of the available land at Giga Texas, emphasizing the ample space for scaling and research on-site.

The factory is currently the manufacturing hub for Tesla’s best-selling Model Y and its newest offering, the Cybertruck.

In January last year, it was reported that the company is looking to spend over $770 million on expanding its Austin-based factory, including adding new facilities. Earlier this year, Musk said that the size of the factory would be “pretty close” to the length of a Star Destroyer from “Star Wars” or approximately 1600 meters long upon completion.

Photo via Shutterstock