Forget Musk Vs. Zuckerberg Fight, Tesla CEO Recalls Duel With Sumo Wrestler That Gave Him 'Few Minutes Of Glory' And '8 Years Of Neck Pain'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk reminisced about a sumo wrestling match that left him with long-term neck pain.

What Happened: Musk, on Sunday, responded to a post with a photo of his match, saying it was "a few minutes of glory and 8 years of neck pain."

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts After Doge Designer Says Meta ‘Would Be Trillionaires By Now’ If They Had A Dollar For Every Child Safety Investigation

This isn’t the first time he has brought up the match. In March 2022, Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat for Ukraine.

In 2022, when then-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao questioned Musk’s fighting skills, Musk shared a picture of his sumo match.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Musk’s physical prowess has been a topic of interest in the tech world. His challenge to Putin and subsequent mention of the sumo match sparked a debate on his fighting abilities. The proposed cage match with Zuckerberg also garnered significant attention, with UFC CEO Dana White saying it could have been the “biggest fight ever.”

Despite the hype, the match never took place. Musk’s recent mention of his fight with the sumo wrestler suggests that the idea is still on his mind.

Meanwhile, Musk’s nemesis, Zuckerberg, has also been showing off his physical fitness, picking up mixed martial arts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading... Loading...

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Recalls Breaking Friendship With Google's Larry Page Over Ilya Sutskever: ‘Linchpin For OpenAI Being Successful’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock