Israel Intensifies Gaza Strikes, Killing At Least 28 Palestinians, As US Envoy Meets With Netanyahu To Prevent Full-Scale Assault

Loading... Loading...

The Israeli military has intensified its strikes across the Gaza Strip, coinciding with a visit from White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

What Happened: Israeli planes and tanks have been targeting various locations in Gaza. This escalation comes as Sullivan is anticipated to persuade Israel to concentrate its military efforts on Hamas militants rather than initiating a full-scale attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, reported Reuters.

Israel has been pushing into Rafah, seen as the last bastion of Hamas forces. This has led to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing the area.

Israeli forces have also ventured deeper into the narrow lanes of Jabalia in northern Gaza, an area they claim to have cleared earlier in the conflict.

Before Sunday's discussions, an Israeli official revealed that Netanyahu and his senior aides would discuss with Sullivan the necessity to continue the Rafah push, citing concerns about dozens of tunnels under Rafah allegedly used by Hamas for weapons and ammunition supply.

Also Read: Netanyahu Tells US Republicans Gaza War Will Continue, Days After Schumer's Speech

Amid the escalating conflict, at least 28 Palestinians were killed on Sunday, according to Gaza health officials and Hamas.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported that rescue teams have so far recovered the bodies of 150 Palestinians killed by the army in recent days.

Why It Matters: This escalation follows the U.S. decision to pause a weapons shipment to Israel earlier this month, in an attempt to prevent a full-scale Israeli assault on Rafah.

This move was seen as a response to growing concerns over potential Israeli military action in Rafah.

However, the GOP-led House recently passed a bill to expedite weapons shipment to Israel, countering President Joe Biden's delay. Despite its passage, the act is not expected to become law.

Now Read: How The Israel-Hamas Conflict Could Impact Oil Markets

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock