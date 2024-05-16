Alibaba To Rally Over 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stifel cut the price target for Spire Global, Inc. SPIR from $24 to $20. Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen maintained a Buy rating. Spire Global shares fell 6.8% to close at $11.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI from $215 to $245. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating. Analog Devices shares rose 1.8% to close at $215.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut Sagimet Biosciences Inc.. SGMT price target from $27 to $23. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan maintained a Buy rating. Sagimet Biosciences shares rose 5.5% to close at $4.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE from $7 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Neutral rating. Fate Therapeutics shares gained 0.5% to close at $4.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut Accenture plc ACN price target from $372 to $345. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Neutral rating. Accenture shares gained 0.5% to close at $308.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA price target from $352 to $370. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.9% to close at $323.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Portland General Electric Company POR from $42 to $45. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Neutral rating. Portland General Electric shares rose 0.8% to close at $44.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA price target from $99 to $103. B of A Securities analyst Eddie Leung maintained a Buy rating. Alibaba shares gained 1.9% to close at $80.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised monday.com Ltd. MNDY price target from $275 to $280. Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained an Overweight rating. monday.com shares jumped 21.4% to close at $220.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY price target from $84 to $69. Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Occidental Petroleum shares climbed 0.5% to close at $63.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
