Google Glass Making A Comeback? New Prototype AR Glasses Make A Cameo Appearance At I/O 2024

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google slipped in a pair prototype version of augmented reality (AR) glasses at the Google I/O 2024 conference, sparking speculation about a potential revival of the once-abandoned Google Glass project.

What Happened: The new prototype was revealed in a brief moment during a demo video for Project Astra. The glasses, with a distinctly curved nose bridge, were worn by a Google employee who then used them to ask questions and receive hands-free answers.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from Google, the company has not made any attempts to conceal the new prototype. The video’s YouTube description explicitly states that the second part of the demo is being run on “a prototype glasses device.”

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The new glasses bear a resemblance to the Project Iris prototypes, which were previously thought to be defunct. This unexpected development has led to speculation about Google’s renewed interest in AR technology, especially in light of the success of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Google’s previous AR prototypes had advanced to a stage where the company was planning to begin public testing in mid-2022. The emergence of these new glasses suggests that Google is still actively pursuing its AR ambitions.

Why It Matters: The resurgence of Google’s AR glasses comes at a time when the AR market is heating up. Apple Inc.'s AAPL Vision Pro has dominated the headlines since its February launch.

Researchers at Stanford University have recently come up with a prototype of AR glasses that look almost like regular ones.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc Class C shares were down 0.09% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after closing at $171.93 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Google