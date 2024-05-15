TikTok Creators Challenge Biden's Divestment Law In Court, Argue Platform Gives 'A Unique And Irreplaceable Means To Express'

Loading... Loading...

A group of TikTok creators has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, contesting a law signed by President Joe Biden that mandates the divestment of the popular video-sharing app or a complete ban.

What Happened: The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in a U.S. federal court, is a response to the law that requires the Chinese-owned app to be sold or face a ban, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The law, signed by Biden on Apr. 24, gives the parent company ByteDance until Jan. 19 to comply.

The creators, represented by the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, argue that the app is an essential platform for their expression and community-building. The law is seen as a threat to free speech and a potential shutdown of a significant medium of communication.

“Although they come from different places, professions, walks of life, and political persuasions, they are united in their view that TikTok provides them a unique and irreplaceable means to express themselves and form community,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also highlights the creators’ diverse backgrounds, professions, and political views, emphasizing their collective belief in TikTok’s unique role in American life.

See Also: What’s New In Consumer Tech World Last Week? News That You Should Know (May 5-May 11, 2024)

Why It Matters: The platform has been at the center of a geopolitical tug-of-war, with the U.S. government raising concerns over national security due to ByteDance’s ties to China. TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew has been vocal, stating in a video that the company will not back down without a fight.

The situation escalated when ByteDance considered shutting down the app rather than selling it.

The courts are now faced with a pivotal decision, as they must weigh the national security concerns against the freedom of expression. With nearly 170 million users in the U.S., the outcome of this legal battle will have far-reaching implications for digital platforms and user rights.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg Turns 40 In Style As Meta CEO Reportedly Celebrates Birthday Party On $300M Superyacht In Panama

Photo by XanderSt on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.