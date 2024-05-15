Russian President Backs China's Ukraine Peace Plan: 'They Truly Understand Its Root Causes'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for China’s proposed resolution to the Ukraine crisis, citing Beijing’s comprehensive understanding of the conflict’s underlying causes.

What Happened: Putin, in an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency, lauded China’s approach to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Reuters reported on Wednesday. He stated that China’s plan, along with additional principles outlined by President Xi Jinping, are realistic and constructive steps towards overcoming the “cold war mentality.”

“We are positive in our assessment of China’s approach to solving the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, according to a Russian-language transcript on the Kremlin website.

“In Beijing, they truly understand its root causes and its global geopolitical meaning.”

China’s initial 12-point plan, proposed over a year ago, was met with a lukewarm reception from Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. criticized China for aligning with Russia’s “false narrative” without condemning its invasion.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Russia and China have maintained a “no limits” relationship. However, China has refrained from providing direct military support to Russia.

Why It Matters: Putin’s endorsement of China’s peace plan comes amid escalating tensions between China and the West. President Xi Jinping recently visited France amid mounting trade disputes with the European Union and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese banks for their alleged role in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. This move follows China’s major banks halting transactions related to Russia due to concerns over U.S. sanctions, forcing Chinese companies to seek alternative financing channels, including cryptocurrency.

