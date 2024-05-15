Stock Market Flashes Bullish Signal, Bank Of America Predicts Record Highs This Summer

Loading... Loading...

The stock market has recently shown a bullish signal, indicating that the S&P 500 may reach record highs this summer, according to Bank of America.

What Happened: The S&P 500 and the NYSE advance-decline lines both hit new all-time highs on Friday, as per a note from the bank on Tuesday, reported Business Insider.

The advance-decline line gauges the breadth or participation in the stock market’s gains among individual stocks, and is seen as a leading indicator by technical analysts.

“New highs for the S&P 500 and NYSE Comp advance-decline lines provide a potential bullish leading indicator for new highs on the SPX and NYA,” said Bank of America technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.

“This points to solid market breadth and supports for the case for a summer rally in 2024.”

“The case is for a breakout above 5265 that targets 5560 on a summer rally,” said Suttmeier. The forecast indicates a potential 6% upside from current levels.

Why It Matters: The stock market has been presenting a series of positive signals. Veteran Wall Street investor Ed Yardeni recently stated that the market is still in a bull run, backed by strong economic indicators and a less aggressive approach from the Federal Reserve.

This sentiment is echoed by the Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager Survey, which shows that investors are optimistic about the stock market’s future, expecting a decrease in inflation and short-term interest rates.

Moreover, the stock market has been presenting a buying opportunity, according to Tom Lee, the head of research at Fundstrat, who advised investors to consider purchasing stocks this month, citing a forthcoming significant decline in inflation.

These bullish signals are further supported by the OECD’s revised global growth forecast for 2024, indicating a potential escape from a stagflationary rut. The global economy is showing signs of resilience, with the U.S., China, and India contributing to this improved outlook.

Image Via Shutterstock

