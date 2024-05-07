ChatGPT Is Not A 'Long-Term' Engagement Model, OpenAI's Top Executive Says: 'Today's Systems Are Laughably Bad'

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap has revealed that the startup's biggest consumer product so far, ChatGPT, is not a "long-term" engagement model.

What Happened: During an interaction at the Milken Institute's 27th Global Conference, Lightcap dived into the future of AI models and how they are going to evolve from what we have now.

On what to expect from the Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI in the next 12 months, Lightcap said the possible advancements in AI are immense.

"The kind of term-based, almost an oracle-like system that ChatGPT is today, we don't see it as a long-term engagement model for what these systems can do and how they're going to be used."

"We're going to move toward a world where they are… going to be capable of taking much more complex work," Lightcap added, explaining that AI models will change the way we work and do other things.

"They will have a much more assistive relationship with users. They'll almost be kind of a great teammate."

AI's impact on work and friendships will be immense, according to him.

"I don't think people today understand what that looks like and internalize it easily."

AI Will One Day Be A Standup Comedian, Says Lightcap

Although AI models now have evolved from being just rudimentary chatbots to ones that can do some level of reasoning now, Lightcap says we're "just scratching the surface" of what is possible.

"A kid born today will look back in 10 years from now… it will be foreign [to them] that you can't talk to your computer the way you can talk to your friend."

Lightcap added that AI models will move away from just being text-based systems that they are today, to verbal, vision-based multi-modal ones.

"We talked a little about an AI that hits kind of a comedic quality. Can AI be a standup comedian? I think it can."

OpenAI rolled out a majorly improved GPT-4 Turbo model in April, but some reports suggest GPT-5 is inching closer to launch.

Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash