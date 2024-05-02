Trump's Hush Money Trial: Lawyer Who Represented Stormy Daniels Reveals Payment Details, Reads Out 'Funds Received' Text Message

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial took a dramatic turn with the testimony of Los Angeles lawyer Keith Davidson, who revealed details of a hush-money payment made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

What Happened: Davidson, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, testified about the hush-money deal that was made on Trump’s behalf. The payment was aimed at silencing Daniels, who threatened to go public with a damaging story about Trump shortly before the election, reported The New York Times.

Davidson read aloud a 2016 text message he had sent: “Funds received.” This marked the first time the jury saw direct evidence of the payment to Daniels. The 34 felony charges against Trump, who faces up to four years in prison, stem from this payment, which was made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer.

The Manhattan district attorney's office used a recording, secretly made by Cohen, to demonstrate Trump’s direct involvement in the transaction. The recording captured a conversation between Cohen and Trump discussing the deal and its financing.

See Also: Ivy League Grads No Longer The Apple Of Recruiters’ Eyes Amid Anti-Israel Protests: ‘…They Are Going To Open Up The Bottleneck’

Davidson’s testimony also included his interactions with Cohen, who he described as aggressive and unpleasant. He spoke about Cohen’s efforts to keep allegations of Trump’s extramarital affairs out of the public eye.

Prosecutors argue that Davidson’s testimony and evidence highlight the importance of the hush-money payment in Trump’s bid for the White House. The trial continues to reveal the inner workings of the 2016 presidential campaign and the tactics used to secure Trump’s election.

Why It Matters: The hush-money trial has been a significant development in the legal scrutiny Trump has faced since leaving office. Earlier in the trial, prosecutors sought to delve into Trump’s alleged misconduct and manipulation during the 2016 election process.

The trial has also shed light on Trump’s alleged efforts to suppress damaging information about his personal life. In the first week, a former tabloid executive testified about how Trump’s team utilized the tabloid to boost his campaign and suppress scandalous stories.

Trump has also been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the trial proceedings. He has criticized the gag order imposed on him during the trial, calling it “unconstitutional” and stating that he is working on an appeal.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Hillary Clinton On Another Trump Presidency: ‘It Wouldn’t Be As Bad As It Was Last Time, It Would Be…’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.