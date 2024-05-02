Starbucks CEO's Dilemma Unfolds With Stock Performance, Falling Sales

Loading... Loading...

Just over a year into the job, the chief executive officer of Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Laxman Narasimhan, faces a tough situation as shares plummeted following a disappointing quarterly performance.

The company saw a significant drop in shares, declining by as much as 18% after issuing guidance cuts and experiencing its first sales decline since late 2020.

Second-quarter Comparable store sales declined 4% globally, driven by a 6% decline in comparable transactions.

Efforts to revive Starbucks’ fortunes include ramping up service efficiency, offering more discounts, introducing new products like a boba-inspired beverage, and expanding food offerings beyond peak hours, reported Bloomberg.

The company acknowledged the need for improvement in app service and product availability after experiencing user frustration and supply chain challenges.

Also Read: Starbucks Presents A ‘Bitter Bean To Swallow’: Analysts Cut Forecasts After FQ2 Results

However, Starbucks anticipates a prolonged recovery process, as reflected in its lowered full-year revenue growth forecast and the possibility of flat adjusted earnings per share.

Analysts expressed skepticism about the company’s ability to bounce back swiftly, with concerns raised about its pricing strategy and menu complexity.

Industry experts are questioning Narasimhan’s approach to rejuvenating Starbucks amidst persistent challenges, including inflationary pressures and evolving consumer preferences.

With doubts looming over the company’s growth prospects, investors are keen to see a concrete plan to reignite demand and restore confidence in Starbucks’ future.

Narasimhan, once heralded for his turnaround expertise, now faces the huge task of steering Starbucks through turbulent waters.

Starbucks stock has lost over 34% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF VTI.

Price Action: SBUX shares closed higher by 0.66% to $74.93 at the last check Thursday.

Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock/ Harun Ozmen