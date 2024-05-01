Starbucks Reports Downbeat Earnings, Joins Skyworks Solutions, Super Micro Computer And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Starbucks said second-quarter revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $8.6 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $9.129 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, which missed analyst estimates of 79 cents per share.

Starbucks shares dipped 12.1% to $77.79 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

CVRx Inc CVRX shares dipped 29.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG tumbled 12.8% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc . SWKS shares declined 12.7% to $93.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance with the midpoint below estimates.

Super Micro Computer, Inc . SMCI shares fell 9% to $781.50 in pre-market trading following mixed third-quarter financial results.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY shares declined 6.5% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Polestar delayed annual report due to accounting errors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc . AMD shares fell 6.1% to $148.68 in pre-market trading as the company reported first-quarter results and issued revenue guidance for the second quarter.

Hut 8 Corp. HUT fell 5.8% to $7.40 in pre-market trading. Hut 8 is expected to review first quarter results on Wednesday May 15.

Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB shares declined 5.2% to $80.35 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 5.2% to $80.35 in pre-market trading. Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 3.1% to $10.78 in pre-market trading.

