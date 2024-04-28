Musk Vs. Moskovitz Rages On As Tesla CEO Trolls Facebook Co-Founder's Company: 'Why Would Anyone Pay Money For Functionality That Comes For Free On Your Phone?'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again taken to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, targeting a company owned by former Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk responded to a post criticizing Moskovitz’s company, Asana Inc. ASAN, for its work management model. The post by a user, who goes by the name “Whole Mars Catalog (Supervised)” on the platform, suggested that Asana’s services are nothing but a “to-do list.”

“The most hilarious part of Dustin Moskovitz attacking the Tesla AI team is that after leaving Facebook he started a to-do list app,” the user said, adding, “Really? You’re going to shit on the people changing the world when you were handed billions and decided the world needed another to-do list?”

Musk commented on the post, saying, “I never knew what Asana did until today. Why would anyone pay money for functionality that comes for free on your phone?”

Asana is a software firm, which offers a work management platform designed to facilitate the orchestration of tasks across teams, spanning from daily activities to cross-functional strategic endeavors.

Why It Matters: Last week, Moskovitz, who is the CEO and co-founder of Asana, accused Tesla of consumer fraud on a massive scale. He likened Tesla’s actions to those of Enron, a corporation that went bankrupt in 2001 due to a massive accounting fraud.

“I know I sound crazy to most people who don't follow $TSLA closely but at this point it really needs to be said. This is Enron now, folks,” he said in a post on Threads.

Musk responded to these allegations by taking a swipe at Moskovitz, and saying, he “should go to jail for impersonating a smart person.” This public exchange between the two tech giants has sparked a lot of interest in the industry.

