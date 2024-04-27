Former AG Bill Barr Announces Intention To Vote For Donald Trump, Despite Previously Saying Ex-President Shouldn't Be 'Anywhere Near The Oval Office'

Loading... Loading...

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has announced his intention to vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, despite his past criticism of Trump's actions.

What Happened: Barr, who had previously voiced his belief that Trump "shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office," stated on Friday that he believes Trump would do less damage than President Joe Biden.

His support for Trump comes despite his criticism of Trump's alleged attempts to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and the fact that Trump is facing 88 criminal counts.

During an interview on "The Source," Barr confirmed his support for the Republican ticket, stating that he would vote for Trump as he believes Trump would cause less damage over four years, reported CNN.

“I think that Biden is unfit for office,” Barr told "The Source." “I think Trump would do less damage than Biden, and I think all this stuff about a threat to democracy — I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement and the Biden administration.”

Barr's public support for Trump came a day after the Supreme Court heard arguments in the election subversion case, questioning whether presidents should have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for their actions while in office.

“I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement and the Biden administration,” Barr said.

Why It Matters: Earlier in the year, Trump had privately expressed apprehension about a potential Supreme Court ruling that may not land in his favor amid challenges to his eligibility for the 2024 ballot.

Furthermore, a YouGov survey revealed a prevailing sense of distrust among Republican voters regarding the impartiality of the legal proceedings against Trump.

Seventy-three percent of Republicans polled believe the federal case concerning election subversion has been handled unjustly.

Interestingly, Barr previously played a key role in defending Caterpillar during a major federal investigation. His support for Trump could be seen as continuing his role in defending high-profile figures against federal investigations.

