Trump's Niece Says Ex-President Could See Potential Imprisonment As Opportunity: 'Donald Is Facing Real-Time Consequences For His Transgressions'

Donald Trump continued to have a bad run this week, and his niece Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist said, “the wheels of justice continue to grind.”

What Happened: Mary Trump commended the prosecutors in the New York hush-money case for emphasizing her uncle’s “extrajudicial statements” and highlighting them as a “very real threat” to the proceedings’ integrity. She opined that unless Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan makes the consequences sufficiently severe, Donald Trump will have no reason to stop flouting the judge’s authority and his gag order.

The prosecution’s request, seeking the removal of his offending Truth Social posts, could be infuriating for Donald Trump, as he could see it as a loss of control beyond the courtroom, the psychologist said. Also, the prosecution’s request for a $1,000 fine for each violation and warning of imprisonment is beyond the ex-president’s comprehension, she said.

“Being incarcerated for even a day would likely be beyond Donald's ability to manage,” she added.

Mary Trump also explored the logic of the prosecutors not seeking jail term for her uncle immediately. “It wouldn't be surprising if Donald saw a potential jail sentence as an opportunity rather than a punishment.” she said.

“In his eyes, it could be another chance to play the victim, to rally his supporters around a perceived injustice, and to raise funds for his cause. Prosecutors are depriving him of that narrative.”

The psychologist, however, said her uncle may see any confinement against his will as a “direct challenge to his sense of omnipotence and a serious blow to his extremely fragile ego.”

All said and done, Tuesday’s contempt hearing was another humiliation for Donald Trump, his niece said.

Mary Trump also said National Enquirer publisher, David Pecker provided “slam dunk testimony” as his statements went on to solidify the case that Donald Trump’s purpose was election interference.

“Donald is facing real-time consequences for his transgressions,” Mary Trump said, as she noted that in just 198 days he would not only face a jury but also has to answer the American public.

Why It’s Important: The hush-money case is one of the four criminal cases Donald Trump is facing and this case assumes importance because it could be the only case for which verdict is pronounced ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Donald Trump, though not the official Republican nominee yet, has all but clinched the ticket, and will likely be set up for a rematch with President Joe Biden. Opinion polls have suggested that the 2024 election could be one of the most closely contested races, although a big chunk of voters wanted neither Trump nor Biden as their candidate.

The hush-money case relates to falsifying records regarding payments made to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged that Donald Trump had a sexual relationship with her ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors have argued that this was done with the motive of interfering with the election results.

The trial resumes in New York on Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court is also set to deliberate on Donald Trump’s presidential immunity claims.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

