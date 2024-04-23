Trump VP Pool, Including A Mystery Candidate, Put On Notice By Anti-Abortion Group: 'GOP Ticket Poses A Significant Threat'

Loading... Loading...

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, EMILY’s List, a pro-abortion rights organization, has issued a warning to 14 potential Republican VP candidates for their hardline stance on abortion.

What Happened: EMILY’s List is focusing on 14 Republicans who are believed to be on former President Donald Trump’s VP shortlist for his 2024 run. The group has previously used this strategy to target vulnerable House Republicans, especially in swing districts, by drawing attention to their abortion records, reported The Hill.

In a press release, EMILY’s List declared, “Abortion is on the ballot this year like never before, so for the first time in EMILYs List history the 2024 ‘On Notice' list focuses on Trump's ‘Veepstakes' pool to send a clear message to voters.” The organization stressed that regardless of Trump’s VP choice, the GOP ticket poses a significant threat to reproductive rights in the U.S.

EMILY’s List President Jessica Mackler reinforced this message, stating, “A Trump presidency will mean a national abortion ban is on the menu, and whichever extremist he picks as his running mate will not change that.” The group named 14 Republican individuals for its 2024 “On Notice” list, including Ben Carson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), and others.

The group also added a 15th mystery potential VP candidate to the list, stating that whoever Trump chooses, they will support his extreme anti-abortion agenda.

Why It Matters: Abortion has emerged as a key issue for the 2024 election, with Trump often taking credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Since then, about a third of states have banned the procedure in almost all circumstances. Trump’s stance on abortion has been criticized as the “worst possible political position” by Matthew Dowd, a strategist for President George W. Bush.

Furthermore, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has blamed Trump for the fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

