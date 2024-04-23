What's Going On With Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE shares are trading higher by 19% to $0.89 during Tuesday’s session, rebounding following recent, marked weakness. The company recently announced it is contemplating a reverse stock split, potentially at a ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-20, as disclosed in an SEC filing.
This proposal is set to be voted on at the company’s upcoming annual meeting on June 12. SPCE shares have seen a significant decline of roughly 35% over the past month, reaching all-time lows.
Additionally, approximately 25% of available Virgin Galactic shares are currently being sold short. Short interest refers to the number of shares that have been sold short by investors betting on the stock’s decline.
When a stock experiences a significant increase in price, short sellers may rush to cover their positions to limit their losses, driving the price even higher. In the case of Virgin Galactic, with approximately 25% of available shares being sold short, a sharp increase in the stock price could trigger a short squeeze as short sellers scramble to buy shares to cover their positions.
See Also: UPS Delivers Mixed Bag Of Q1 Results, Maintains Guidance Despite Lower Volumes
Should I Sell My SPCE Stock?
When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.
Shares of Virgin Galactic have decreased by 73.66% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Virgin Galactic at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $1.54 per share if they sold it today. The stock has fallen 38.34% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Mar. 1 would see a capital loss of $0.78.
Virgin Galactic Hldgs shares have an all-time high of $55.91, representing 6616.72% upside from current levels.
Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Virgin Galactic stock currently has an RSI of 10.42, indicating oversold conditions.
SPCE has a 52-week high of $6.17 and a 52-week low of $0.70.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.