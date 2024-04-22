Insights Into Royal Caribbean Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Loading... Loading...

In its upcoming report, Royal Caribbean RCL is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 665.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Onboard and other' should come in at $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' will reach $2.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +29.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' of 12,311.44 Days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11,233.49 Days in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy Rate' reaching 106.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 102.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Cruise Days' will reach 13,130.53 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,474.74 Days in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' should arrive at $133.63. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $124.70.

Analysts expect 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' to come in at $158.61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.54 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Passengers Carried' to reach 2,053.82 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,806.27 thousand.

Over the past month, shares of Royal Caribbean have returned -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, RCL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.