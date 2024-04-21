Elon Musk Mocks Nvidia, Meta Outperforms in AI Benchmark Tests, Jamie Dimon Envisions AI-Driven Future And More: Top AI Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week gone by was a whirlwind of tech news, with major players like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg making headlines. From Musk’s cheeky comment on Nvidia’s stock plunge to Zuckerberg’s Meta outperforming other AI models, the tech industry was buzzing with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories:

Musk Mocks Nvidia’s Stock Plunge

Nvidia Corp. NVDA saw a sharp 10% decline in its stock, resulting in a staggering $211 billion loss in market capitalization. This marked the second-largest single-day loss in the history of the U.S. stock market. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation, referring to the 10% decline as “rookie numbers” on X, formerly Twitter. Read the full article here.

Zuckerberg’s Meta Outperforms in AI Benchmark Tests

Meta Platforms Inc. META, led by Mark Zuckerberg, revealed that its new large language model, Llama 3, has surpassed other AI models in benchmark tests. However, OpenAI’s latest flagship model, GPT-4, was notably absent from its comparison. The new model is expected to be available to cloud providers like Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) soon. Read the full article here.

Musk Recognized with The Breakthrough Prize

Over the weekend, Elon Musk was recognized with The Breakthrough Prize, adding another accomplishment to his list. Musk also shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and the upcoming presidential elections. Read the full article here.

Marc Andreessen Criticizes Google

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen voiced strong criticism of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google following employee protests over the company’s $1.2 billion contract with Israel. Andreessen backed Elon Musk’s concerns about the potential dangers of AI and highlighted the alarming state of affairs at Google. Read the full article here.

Jamie Dimon Envisions AI-Driven Future

JPMorgan & Chase Co. CEO Jamie Dimon outlined his vision for the future of money in an AI-driven world. He emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the financial sector and enhance JPMorgan's wealth management services. Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.