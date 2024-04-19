Mike Pence Says Russian President Would Attack A NATO Ally Post-Ukraine Conflict: 'I Have No Doubt In My Mind'

Loading... Loading...

In a compelling appeal, former Vice President Mike Pence has called on the U.S. Congress to bolster support for Ukraine, warning of the potential broader implications for NATO should Russia prevail.

What Happened: Pence expressed his concerns in a CNN interview on Thursday with Jake Tapper, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin might set his sights on a NATO member if his invasion of Ukraine succeeds, The Hill reported.

"I have no doubt in my mind having met Vladimir Putin that if Putin were allowed to overrun Ukraine, it would not be long before he crossed the border of a NATO country where our men and women in uniform would be required to fight," Pence said.

This statement was made as the House of Representatives grapples with the decision to provide additional aid to Ukraine, amidst internal conflict over the issue.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is currently spearheading foreign aid legislation that includes support for Ukraine, with a vote expected soon. Despite this, some conservative members of the House are pushing back, arguing that funds should be directed toward U.S. border security instead.

Pence underscored the importance of U.S. leadership in supporting allies such as Israel and Taiwan and sending a clear message to adversaries like Iran and China. He commended Speaker Johnson for his dedication to foreign aid in the face of political challenges.

Why It Matters: Pence’s advocacy for Ukraine underscores a broader geopolitical struggle. His unexpected visit to Ukraine in June 2023 marked him as the first GOP presidential candidate to meet with Zelensky, signaling his commitment to the country amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Moreover, Russia’s recent seizure of over 650,000 acres of farmland and other assets from a company with ties to an ‘unfriendly’ country further escalates tensions, highlighting the stakes at play in the region.

Photo by Gino Santa Maria on Shutterstock

