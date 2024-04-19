Not Too Late To Stop Trump From Manufacturing Jury He Wants In Hush-Money Criminal Case, Ex-DOJ Attorney Says; 'Road To Hell In The Country Is Going To Be...'

Loading... Loading...

The jury selection process for Donald Trump‘s New York hush-money criminal case has concluded, with 12 jurors now tasked with determining his guilt or innocence in the weeks ahead. However, the former president faced criticism for allegedly attempting to influence jury selection through posts on Truth Social, a move condemned by former Department of Justice attorney and law professor Andrew Weissmann.

What Happened: It may not be too late to stop Trump from manufacturing the jury that he wants, Weissmann said in an interview with MSNBC. The legal expert, however, said the judge should ensure the rule of law is upheld. “But if I were the judge in this case, I do think that it’s one where you obviously have to respect the rule of law and due process,” he said.

“In other words, you don’t stoop to the level of the action that’s engaged in by a defendant. That obviously is not the appropriate response. But you cannot sit there and say, I’m going to tolerate this.”

Weissmann said the people of the state of New York, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and the jurists who felt the intimidation were entitled to the rule of law. The jurists were “entitled to serve on a jury without the concern and that fear,” he said.

The ex-DOJ staffer also flagged the key risk for judges. “If there is a red line for judges, it is going to be the jurors. The need to keep them safe and secure,” he said.

“The road to hell in this country is going to be thinking that you should not apply the exact same rules to Donald Trump as you would to any other defendant. I think that you are not doing anyone any favors by doing that,” he added.

Weissmann also said Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan could be in the spotlight. “All eyes are really on Judge Merchan because it’s going to set the tone for how this trial goes. And it’s clear that Donald Trump is testing that right now,” he said.

Why It’s Important: Trump’s criminal trial demands that he be available in court for at least four days a week and eight hours a day, said his niece Mary Trump in a post this week. For the former president, it is unchartered territory as he is being subject to a situation unlike the ones he is typically in, where he controls the narrative, she said.

The hush-money case is one of the four criminal cases pending against Trump, and it is the only trial that could reach a verdict before the presidential election is held on November 5. The case, therefore, is expected to have a ramification for the election results.

