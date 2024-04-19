Ukraine Claims To Have Shot Down Russian Strategic Bomber: 'Destroyed' For First Time

Loading... Loading...

Ukraine has reported the shooting down of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, a warplane capable of carrying long-range missiles used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

What Happened: The Ukrainian military, for the first time, claimed to have shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber on Friday. This aircraft is known for its capacity to carry long-range missiles, which have been used in attacks on Ukrainian cities, Reuters reported.

The Russian defense ministry, however, stated that the bomber had crashed in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, far from Ukrainian-controlled territory, due to a technical malfunction.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk contradicted this account, asserting that the warplane had been “destroyed” by the Ukrainian forces.

“For the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles used by Russian terrorists to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities,” Oleshchuk said.

The Russian defense ministry confirmed that the bomber was not carrying any bombs at the time of the crash. The pilots had ejected, with one confirmed dead and a rescue operation underway for the fourth.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen a series of escalations. This incident comes in the wake of a stark warning from a former Australian Major General about Russia’s increasing strategic momentum in the conflict. The U.S. has also committed to supporting Ukraine’s defense by providing air defense upgrades worth $138 million.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the U.S. to reinforce its support for its allies following Iran’s attack on Israel, calling it a “wake-up call” for the U.S. to make decisions that would strengthen its allies during this critical period.

