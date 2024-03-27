Israel Launches Massive Facial Recognition Program In Gaza Strip Using Google's Tech: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a covert move, Israel has reportedly implemented a large-scale facial recognition program in the Gaza Strip, creating a database of Palestinians without their knowledge or consent.

What Happened: The program, which was initiated after the Oct. 7 attacks, uses technology from Alphabet Inc.’s Google Photos and a custom tool developed by the Tel Aviv-based company Corsight to identify individuals associated with Hamas, reported The Verge (via New York Times).

The facial recognition program was developed in parallel with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Following the Oct. 7 attacks, officers within the Israeli military’s Unit 8200, the primary intelligence unit of the Israeli Defense Forces, identified potential targets by analyzing security camera footage and videos uploaded by Hamas on social media, the report noted.

Palestinian prisoners were also reportedly asked to identify individuals from their communities affiliated with Hamas.

See Also: Elon Musk Shifts Focus To Supporting Missouri AG’s Legal Challenge Against Media Matters Following CCDH Setback: ‘…Undermine The First Amendment’

Corsight, which boasts that its technology can accurately identify individuals even if less than 50% of their face is visible, used these photos to create a facial recognition tool for Israeli officers in Gaza.

To expand its database and identify potential targets, the Israeli military set up checkpoints with facial recognition cameras along major Palestinian escape routes.

Soldiers informed the Times that Corsight’s technology often proved unreliable, particularly when analyzing low-quality footage or images with obscured faces. On occasions, the tool incorrectly identified individuals as associated with Hamas.

One notable incident involved Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha, who was apprehended at an Israeli military checkpoint on Gaza’s main highway while attempting to leave for Egypt with his family

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The implementation of the facial recognition program comes amid escalating tensions in the region. On Tuesday, Israel reportedly withdrew its negotiation team from the Gaza truce talks, citing a stalemate caused by Hamas’ demands.

Loading... Loading...

Meanwhile, the people of Gaza are facing an acute hunger crisis, with airdropped food aid emerging as a critical source of sustenance. As the situation deteriorates, the international community’s efforts to provide relief are becoming increasingly vital.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Consumer Tech by following this link.

Read Next: 5 Technologies That Could Be Worth $220 Trillion By 2030, Cathie Wood’s ARK Predicts: ‘The Time Is Now’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.