Trump Son-In-Law's 'Terrible' Ideas For Israel-Hamas Conflict Are A 'Nauseating' Preview Of Ex-President's Approach, Says Expert

Political commentator Zeeshan Aleem criticized Donald Trump‘s son-in-law Jared Kushner‘s recent comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling them “terrible” and “nauseating.”

What Happened: Aleem, in his op-ed for MSNBC, highlighted Kushner’s recent interview at Harvard University, where he suggested solutions for the Israel-Hamas conflict that were “politically illiterate and offensive.”

Kushner, who was a senior adviser to former President Trump, hinted at the possibility of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Aleem pointed out that Kushner’s comments could provide a glimpse into how a future Trump administration might handle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite Kushner’s statement that he would not return to the White House if Trump were to win again, his views still offer insight into the inner circle’s thinking.

Kushner’s suggestion that Gaza’s waterfront property could be valuable, amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment campaign, was described as “insensitive” by Aleem. The expert also noted that Kushner’s proposal to move the people out of Gaza and then “clean it up” is close to endorsing the concept of ethnic cleansing.

Despite the unlikelihood of Kushner’s ideas being implemented, Aleem emphasized that they reflect a disregard for Palestinian dignity and comfort with the Israeli far right’s actions in Gaza. He warned that if Trump were to return to power, the situation could worsen.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Kushner’s comments have sparked controversy and criticism. Earlier this month, he suggested that Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable if people focused on building up livelihoods. This comment did not sit well with some quarters.

In 2023, Kushner also made a controversial statement, saying that American Jews are safer in Saudi Arabia than on U.S. college campuses amid escalating tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict. This statement also drew criticism.

Despite the controversy surrounding his comments, Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, has tried to portray his views as “incredibly informative and thought-provoking.” This was seen as a possible damage control move amidst her father’s scathing attack on Israel during an election rally.

