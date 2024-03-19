LeBron James And JJ Redick Unveil 'Mind The Game' Podcast For An In-Depth Look At Basketball

Loading... Loading...

American basketball players LeBron James and JJ Redick have announced the launch of a new podcast, “Mind the Game,” which will focus solely on basketball.

What Happened: The podcast, set to debut on Tuesday, will be a weekly show lasting 45 minutes to an hour per episode. It will be available on YouTube and all podcast platforms, reported The Athletic on Monday.

The show will be produced by James’ Uninterrupted and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions. The first episode will feature no corporate sponsors, as the duo aims to keep the podcast as organic as possible.

Redick, a 15-year NBA veteran and current member of ABC/ESPN’s NBA Finals crew, described the podcast as a “very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game.”

“I'm really proud of what we've done to innovate in sports media,” James told The Athletic. “… When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with ‘Mind the Game.' Everything doesn't need to be designed for internet culture and clicks.”

"This is like two wine masters, sommeliers, talking about wine, not necessarily you or me arguing if I like Burgundy or Bordeaux better," said Carter, the co-founder and CEO of Uninterrupted.

James, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, expressed his pride in the innovative approach to sports media. He emphasized that the podcast is designed for basketball enthusiasts, not for internet culture and clicks.

Why It Matters: This new venture adds to James’ expanding media portfolio. In January, he joined sports betting platform DraftKings, further solidifying his presence in the sports media industry.

Redick, who retired from playing just three years ago, has quickly transitioned into a full-time media career, combining new school media with traditional roles. In February, ESPN promoted Redick to its No. 1 NBA broadcast team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

This new podcast is another example of athletes and ex-athletes having a platform to discuss what they want, when andwhere they want it. The show is expected to delve into various basketball-related topics, including youth basketball and the Olympics.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.