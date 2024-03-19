Kim Jong Un's North Korea Tests 'Newly-Equipped Super-Large' Multiple Rocket Launchers With 'Real War Capabilities'

Loading... Loading...

Amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a hands-on approach to supervising military exercises involving advanced “super-large” rocket launchers.

What Happened: Kim directed artillery exercises using “super-large” multiple rocket launchers, Reuters reported on Tuesday. This military action comes on the heels of North Korea’s recent short-range missile launches into the sea.

The drills took place in the western region of North Korea and were aimed at assessing the “real war capabilities” of the 600 mm rocket launchers. The exercises also focused on boosting the combat morale and readiness of the artillery units.

State media KCNA praised the troops for their “excellent crack-shot artillery marksmanship” and readiness, which garnered commendation from Kim Jong Un.

See Also: Some Democrats Are Convinced Polls Are Overestimating Trump’s Support. Not So Fast, Says Report.

Kim Jong Un highlighted the need for modernizing and expanding artillery forces, emphasizing the strategic importance of the 600 mm rocket launchers in war preparations. He called for constant readiness to impair the enemy’s ability to wage war.

Seoul’s defense minister, Shin Won-sik, addressed the potential threat from the North’s rocket launchers, stating that a significant missile attack would be considered an act of war, prompting a strong retaliatory response.

Why It Matters: The recent military drills are part of a series of actions by North Korea that have escalated tensions in the region. Earlier, North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the sea during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Seoul, which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deemed “absolutely unacceptable.”

Furthermore, Kim Jong Un recently participated in a military drill showcasing a new battle tank, signaling an enhancement of North Korea’s armored capabilities.

This pattern of military demonstrations by North Korea appears to be a direct response to the ongoing U.S. and South Korean military drills, which have doubled in troop participation compared to the previous year.

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump: New Nationwide Poll Shows 2-Point Lead For One But Pollster Says This Trend Could Scuttle His Chances

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.