Trump's Niece Says 'Donald's Cognitive Decline And Wrongdoing In The Hot Seat' At Hur's Hearing: 'Democrats Landed Some Serious Blows Of Their Own'

Earlier this week, Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, on Tuesday, said the hearing panned out markedly in favor of Biden and the Democratic party.

What Happened: Republicans expected more ammunition from Hur, who, in his report to Congress, characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” However, Hur’s testimony turned out to be a disaster for those on the right wing of the aisle, Mary Trump said.

“Not only did Democrats succeed in undermining Hur's credibility, but they also put Donald's cognitive decline and wrongdoing in the hot seat,” Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and podcaster, said. She outlined five ways the hearing failed for Republicans:

Hur had to admit that Biden wasn’t senile in his Congressional testimony. When Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.) read the definition of “senile” from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and asked Hur whether he concluded in his final report that the president was senile, the latter said, “That conclusion did not appear in my report.”

(R-Wis.) read the definition of “senile” from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and asked Hur whether he concluded in his final report that the president was senile, the latter said, “That conclusion did not appear in my report.” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) used the testimony to play a video of Donald Trump’s gaffes, misstatements and slurred speeches to “remind the country which candidate has an issue with mental acuity and cognitive decline,” Mary Trump said.

(D-Calif) used the testimony to play a video of Donald Trump’s gaffes, misstatements and slurred speeches to “remind the country which candidate has an issue with mental acuity and cognitive decline,” Mary Trump said. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Calif) highlighted Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Donald Trump and convinced Hur to agree that the former president’s lie to the FBI that he did not possess the documents called for by a grand jury’s subpoena is an “example of obstruction” of justice.

(D-Calif) highlighted Special Counsel case against Donald Trump and convinced Hur to agree that the former president’s lie to the FBI that he did not possess the documents called for by a grand jury’s subpoena is an “example of obstruction” of justice. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called Republicans “amateur memory specialists” and reminded them of Biden’s strong “State of the Union” address, while also highlighting Donald Trump’s wrongdoings. “The desperate quest to invent an issue is a distraction from the 91 federal and state federal charges that Donald Trump faces now, his staggering civil court losses in New York, now totaling more than a half a billion dollars, and his full-blown embrace and romance with authoritarian dictators and communist tyrants all over the world, from Viktor Orban in Hungary to Vladimir Putin in Russia, the former head of the KGB, to the communist dictator of North Korea,” he said.

(D-Md.) called Republicans “amateur memory specialists” and reminded them of Biden’s strong “State of the Union” address, while also highlighting Donald Trump’s wrongdoings. “The desperate quest to invent an issue is a distraction from the 91 federal and state federal charges that Donald Trump faces now, his staggering civil court losses in New York, now totaling more than a half a billion dollars, and his full-blown embrace and romance with authoritarian dictators and communist tyrants all over the world, from in Hungary to in Russia, the former head of the KGB, to the communist dictator of North Korea,” he said. Hur’s testimony shifted the focus on Donald Trump’s cognitive decline, Mary Trump said. She noted that her uncle gave a “gibberish” answer when asked in a CNBC interview how he would handle Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Mary Trump said the Republican party “continues to lie and damage our institutions, all in service to propping up a man who has caused so much harm to so many people.”

“Republican members of the Judiciary Committee failed to hurt President Biden while the Democrats landed some serious blows of their own,” she added.

Why It’s Important: Biden and Trump have clinched the nominations of their respective parties and are all set for a rematch. Most opinion polls have called a tight race, which makes it hard to predict the potential winner.

While Donald Trump’s multiple lawsuits will likely come to haunt him during his presidential campaign, the fines he faces in the civil cases could exert pressure on his finances. Biden’s fortunes have improved slightly following his State of the Union to Congress, but voters are not too convinced about his ability to handle the economy. They also voice concerns about his age and mental capacity to lead the country, especially as the United States’ dominance in the global order is being challenged.

