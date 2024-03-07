EU Gearing Up With 'Contingency Plans' To 'Jump Over Potential Risk Of Trump Returning To White House,' Says Diplomat

Loading... Loading...

In light of the possibility of former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election race, the European Union is already making “contingency plans,” according to a top expert, to “jump over potential risk of Trump returning to White House.”

What Happened: Célia Belin, who heads the Paris office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, has indicated that Europe is taking proactive measures to address a potential reduction or withdrawal of military support from the U.S. in the event of a Trump victory in the presidential election, reported France 24 on Monday.

Belin’s remarks come in the wake of Super Tuesday, where both President Joe Biden and Trump secured victories across multiple states, setting the stage for a November rematch.

The potential doubt over Trump’s full military support for Europe means that nations have no choice but to reassess their defense, as well as Ukraine’s defense, should Trump abandon Kyiv, Belin stated.

Why It Matters: The European Union has been closely monitoring the U.S. political landscape. Earlier this year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed concerns about the potential re-election of Trump, emphasizing the need for a prepared political scenario.

Meanwhile, the United States’ trade policies under President Biden have left European officials feeling apprehensive, with many seeing a continuation of the protectionist stance adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Amid these concerns, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte advised Europe to stop complaining about Trump’s policies and instead focus on supporting Ukraine.

However, Hillary Clinton warned that Trump could withdraw the U.S. from NATO if re-elected, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the U.S.’s commitment to its European allies.

