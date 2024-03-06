Xi Jinping Rallies 'Patriots From Home And Abroad' To Thwart Taiwan's Independence Efforts

Loading... Loading...

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the mobilization of “patriots” in Taiwan and overseas to counteract the island’s pro-independence movements.

What Happened: Xi Jinping, during a meeting with the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, a political group based in mainland China, emphasized the need to unite "all patriots from home and abroad, in and out of Taiwan," to oppose independence and work towards peaceful reunification of China, reported Bloomberg.

Xi’s call to action comes amid escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait, following the election of Vice President Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s president. Despite this, Xi also stressed the importance of deeper cooperation with Taiwan in various sectors.

Why It Matters: The recent call to action by Xi Jinping is in line with the ongoing efforts by China to increase pressure on Taiwan. These efforts have included tactics such as losing a diplomatic ally, altering air routes in the Taiwan Strait, and increasing coast guard patrols around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands.

These actions are seen as a response to the election of Vice President Lai Ching-te as the next president of Taiwan. China views Lai as a separatist and is using these tactics to limit Taiwan's freedom of action.

Earlier, in January, Taiwan reported the presence of six Chinese balloons in its airspace, adding to the ongoing tensions between the two nations. The balloons, which typically vanish into the Pacific Ocean, have been increasingly spotted, although their purpose remains undisclosed.

Earlier this year, China criticized the U.S. for congratulating the newly elected leader of Taiwan, accusing Washington of sending a “gravely wrong signal.”

These recent developments have further escalated the already tense situation between China and Taiwan, with the international community closely monitoring the situation.

