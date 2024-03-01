Javier Milei Says 'Capitalism, Savings And Hard Work' Only Way To Exit Poverty As He Lays Out Argentina's Economic Roadmap

Loading... Loading...

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has taken a bold step in his economic reform agenda by bypassing the opposition-dominated congress. Milei, a libertarian, is determined to implement his radical austerity plan without legislative approval.

What Happened: In a recent interview with the Financial Times at the presidential palace, Milei expressed his intention to push through his economic reforms using executive powers. The president, who took office in December, is making swift progress with a fiscal adjustment that he claims is unprecedented globally.

Milei stated that ordinary Argentines had no chance of rioting against austerity measures, and he conveyed a message to the growing number of poor in Argentina. He said, "You don't get out of poverty by magic. You get out of poverty with capitalism, savings, and hard work."

Milei’s approach to reviving the economy, which includes significant spending cuts, has raised concerns among economists. However, the president, a former economist and TV pundit, is confident that his strategy will lead to a turnaround in the crisis-stricken economy without the need for congressional approval.

Despite facing opposition in Congress, Milei is determined to press ahead with his reform agenda. He plans to use executive powers to implement a significant portion of his proposed 1,000 reform measures, to achieve a strong, sustainable economic growth with low inflation by next year.

With confidence in his ideological stance, the outsider president brushed aside the notion that his economic shock therapy was risky. He said, "Why would it be risky, when I'm doing exactly what the textbooks say I need to?"

Why It Matters: Milei’s unconventional and aggressive approach to economic reform has been a subject of global attention. His administration inherited a hyperinflationary crisis, with inflation rates soaring to over 250% in January. Milei’s plan to dismantle the central bank and his bold economic agenda has been met with skepticism and concern.

However, the recent surge in Argentine stocks following rumors of a potential new IMF deal indicates growing confidence in Milei’s economic strategy. His decision to bypass Congress and implement reforms using executive powers is a bold move that could significantly impact Argentina’s economic future.

Milei’s presidency has been marked by a series of controversial and disruptive moves. Upon taking office, he predicted potential inflation rates of up to 15,000% and has since taken drastic steps to address the crisis, including plans to dismantle the central bank.

Javier Milei Image Via Wikimedia Commons

