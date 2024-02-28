Mark Zuckerberg Visits Japanese McDonald's: 'Give These Guys A Michelin Star'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, recently visited a McDonald’s in Japan and was so impressed that he jokingly suggested it deserved a Michelin star.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, who is currently on a personal trip to Japan, shared his McDonald’s experience on Instagram, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The post featured Zuckerberg enjoying a meal at the fast-food chain, accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chan. He jokingly captioned the post, “Japanese McDonald’s: 10/10. Give these guys a Michelin star.”

During his trip, Zuckerberg also had business meetings with Facebook developers to discuss Meta’s large language model Llama and the Quest virtual-reality headsets. He is also scheduled to visit South Korea and India.

Aside from his business engagements, Zuckerberg has been indulging in some unique hobbies, such as raising cattle in Hawaii and practicing jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s visit to the Japanese McDonald’s comes amid a busy week in Asia. He has been engaging with Meta’s developers in Tokyo to discuss the company’s Quest virtual-reality headsets and its large language model Llama, as part of its efforts to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, in a court appearance in Oakland, California, Zuckerberg and his legal team argued against his personal liability in a series of lawsuits alleging that social media platforms under his leadership, including Facebook and Instagram, have contributed to addiction among children.

However, Zuckerberg’s visit to McDonald’s comes at a time when the fast-food giant is facing its own challenges. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in India recently targeted McDonald’s for allegedly using cheese substitutes in their food products, leading to the suspension of a McDonald’s outlet in Ahmednagar, Benzinga India reported.

