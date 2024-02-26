Intuitive Machines, Marriott International And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed lower by around 0.4% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Intuitive Machines

The Trade: Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR 10% owner Guy Shanon sold a total of 360,000 shares at an average price of $11.31. The insider received over $4.07 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company's Odysseus lunar rover landed on the surface of the Moon Thursday evening, marking the first U.S. soft landing on the moon since 1972.

The company’s Odysseus lunar rover landed on the surface of the Moon Thursday evening, marking the first U.S. soft landing on the moon since 1972. What Intuitive Machines Does: Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration.

Trade Desk

The Trade: The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold a total of 225,000 shares at an average price of $82.65. The insider received around $18.6 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Feb. 15, The Trade Desk reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

On Feb. 15, The Trade Desk reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. What Trade Desk Does: The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, native, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, digital out of home, and connected TVs.

Marriott International

The Trade: Marriott International, Inc. MAR President and CEO Anthony Capuano sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $248.48. The insider received around $4.97 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Feb. 13, Marriott reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

On Feb. 13, Marriott reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Marriott International Does: Marriott operates 1.6 million rooms across roughly 30 brands.

Stifel Financial

The Trade: Stifel Financial Corp. SF Co-President Victor Nesi sold a total of 36,000 shares at an average price of $75.37. The insider received around $2.7 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Feb. 22, Stifel reported January 2024 operating data.

On Feb. 22, Stifel reported January 2024 operating data. What Stifel Financial Does: Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States.

