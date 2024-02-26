US Slams Belarus For 'Sham' Local Elections, Lukashenko Vows To Run Again For President In 2025: '...Were Held In A Climate Of Fear'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced his intention to run for re-election in 2025. This declaration comes in the wake of the U.S. condemning the recent parliamentary and local council elections as a “sham.”

What Happened: Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, made the announcement after casting his vote in the disputed elections, Reuters reported. The U.S. State Department criticized the electoral process.

“The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic,” said spokesman Matthew Miller.

Despite the U.S. condemnation, Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissed the criticism. He stated, “Tell them (the exiled opposition) that I’ll run. No one, no responsible president would abandon his people who followed him into battle.”

Responding to a follow-up question about potential changes in the upcoming elections, Lukashenko said, “Naturally, I and all of us, society, will react to the changes that will take place in our society and the situation in which we will approach the elections in a year’s time.”

Why It Matters: Lukashenko’s announcement comes amid a tumultuous period in Belarus. In 2023, the Belarusian army revolted against Lukashenko due to his support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

Lukashenko’s alignment with Russia led to significant internal unrest. These events have significantly impacted Lukashenko’s standing at home and abroad.

Furthermore, in August, Lukashenko warned that Belarus would use nuclear weapons in the event of foreign aggression, amid mounting tensions along Belarus’s borders with NATO states.

Following this, the Biden administration called on American citizens in Belarus to evacuate promptly due to escalating security threats linked to the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries in the country. This warning was issued as neighboring countries increased their border security in response to the crisis.

