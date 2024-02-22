Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has publicly called for the removal of New York Judge Arthur Engoron following his $355 million business fraud verdict against former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to express her disapproval of Engoron’s ruling. She demanded that the judge be “disrobed” and dismissed, labeling him a “disgrace.”

"Judge Engoron should be disrobed and thrown out, he's a disgrace!!"

"Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world," she added.

"Mar-a-lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgement he ruled against Pres Trump!"

Engoron’s verdict, delivered last week, found Trump and his company guilty of business fraud through the manipulation of asset values, including the inflation of his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, who has consistently claimed the property to be worth over $1 billion, was contradicted by Engoron, who accepted a valuation of $18 million to $27 million by a Palm Beach appraiser.

Engoron has refuted allegations of personal bias, stating that he relied on a local real estate appraiser’s assessment. Trump’s allies have used the valuation discrepancy to accuse the judge of political bias.

Trump, who denies committing fraud, has pledged to appeal the ruling, which also prohibits him from conducting business in New York for three years. His legal team recently requested a 30-day extension to delay the payment of the judgment.

Why It Matters: The $355 million business fraud verdict against Trump has been a subject of intense debate. His legal team recently requested a 30-day extension to pay the judgment, arguing that New York Attorney General Letitia James is rushing to enforce the ruling.

The New York verdict has been under intense criticism from experts, including from “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, who criticized the verdict as the work of a “rogue judge” and predicted its overturn on appeal. He also expressed concerns about its impact on New York’s business investments.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, also strongly criticized the decision. He labeled the ruling as “horribly sad,” lamenting the treatment his father received despite the latter’s supposed “contributions” to New York City’s skyline.

Meanwhile, James, the New York Attorney General, has indicated readiness to seize Trump’s assets if he fails to pay the fine, which includes approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest.

The former president is embroiled in a series of legal challenges. However, he has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a “witch hunt.” Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.8% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 16.9% support.

